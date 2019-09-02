Hong Kong saw another day of chaos as travelers struggled to catch their flights at Hong Kong International Airport on September 1 after rioting protesters moved to paralyze transportation links to the city's aviation hub despite a judicial injunction.

Trains to the airport were suspended and roads in the vicinity blocked as demonstrations against the now-stalled extradition law amendment bill flared for a 13th weekend.

Rioters set barriers ablaze on main roads.

People were stuck for hours on the roads. Visitors had to leave their cars or buses behind and walk to the airport departure hall.

About two weeks ago, violent protests wrought havoc at the airport, forcing officials to shut down operations and cancel thousands of flights.

On August 23, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region High Court extended an interim injunction barring protesters from impeding airport operations. Failure to comply could lead to a contempt of court finding and imprisonment or a fine.

In Tung Chung, a town near the airport, rioters vandalized facilities, smashed windows and painted graffiti inside the MTR subway station.

Consequently, Tung Chung station was closed and the Tung Chung Line-connecting Central, the business center, to the Lantau Island residential area and also passing the high-speed rail station in West Kowloon and Hong Kong Disneyland-had to stop service. This all happened after a chaotic night of running battles between police and masked rioters on August 31.

Sixty-three people were arrested August 31 night at Prince Edward and Mong Kok MTR stations, two of Kowloon's busiest, after heavy vandalism and assaults on passengers, police said. The two stations remained closed at press time.

They were arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives, weapons or engaging in criminal damage, acting Senior Superintendent Tsui Suk-yee of Kowloon West Regional (Crime) division said at a news briefing on September 1.

Police found gasoline bombs, laser pointers, catapults and steel balls. A 13-year-old was arrested with two gasoline bombs and a lighter.

The arrests were made following reports of intense clashes among two groups of passengers, Tsui said.

Eleven others were arrested in Causeway Bay and Sai Wan on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons.

According to the Hospital Authority, at least 31 injured people were taken to hospitals on August 31. Five remain in serious condition by September 1 morning.

In earlier protests August 31 on Hong Kong Island, police tried to disperse rioters with water cannons and tear gas, and rioters hurled gasoline bombs and bricks at police.

Officials condemn violence



The Hong Kong SAR Government and the city's police force condemned the unprecedented violence. Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung said on September 1 the top priority was to stop the violence and restore peace.



In his official blog, Cheung called on all to firmly reject violence.



The SAR Government fully supports the police in strictly enforcing the law and bringing criminals to justice, Cheung said, adding that the violence seriously undermined the law and disrupted public order in reckless disregard of public safety.



The government is setting up a platform for dialogue with the public to resolve the deadlock and get Hong Kong back on track, Cheung said. He called on all parts of the community to work with the government to address the deep-rooted issues.



Former chief executive of Hong Kong Leung Chun-ying agreed with the incumbent government and said it is time to employ all necessary forces to end the violence that has rocked the city for over 85 days.



Leung, now a Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said this is because the escalating violence has proved the radicals are seeking "regime change".



Their intention was to overthrow the SAR Government, turn the "high-degree of autonomy" Hong Kong is governed by to "total autonomy", making the city a puppet against the Central Government, Leung posted on his personal social media account.



Aside from armed force, the SAR Government has access to political, administrative, financial and legal means of handling the current situation, some of which have not yet been used, he said.



Hong Kong lawmakers also slammed the rioters' "insane acts". The 39 legislators from the pro-establishment camp signed a cross-party joint statement calling for united action by society on the whole to protect the city from the chaos.



Remembering the night of horror on August 31, a group of Australian tourists described the riot to China Daily reporters as "scary" and "a shame". They said their families worried about their safety. The four tourists came to the city to experience its "busy and lively" atmosphere, but were instead confined to their hotel rooms to wait out the "scary" time.

Their story gave a glimpse of the blow Hong Kong's image as a tourism haven has taken from the protracted turmoil since June 9.



"I felt heartbroken seeing radical protesters vandalizing the city that I love and where I was born and raised. They were actually destroying the city's future and their own, too," local resident Victor Chan said on September 1 morning.