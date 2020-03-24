China urged greater afforestation efforts amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to ensure afforestation targets are met this year, according to a circular released by the General Office of the State Council.

Promoting afforestation in an active and orderly manner is an important part of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and realizing the economic and social development goals of the 13th Five-Year Plan. It is also an important measure to boost employment and incomes of the poor and win the battle against poverty, the circular said.

Regions with a low risk of the novel coronavirus epidemic should speed up afforestation while medium-risk regions should stagger working hours to promote afforestation in a safe and orderly manner.

The circular called for efforts to organize poor farmers to shoulder more local afforestation work in a bid to boost their incomes and help eradicate poverty.