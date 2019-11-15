中文       Deutsch       Français       日本語
Search      Subscribe
Home   Nation   World   Business   Opinion   Lifestyle   China Focus   ChinAfrica   Video   Multimedia   Columnists   Documents   Special Reports
Latest Headlines
Degree of Tariff Cancelation Should Reflect Importance of China-U.S. "Phase One" Deal: MOC
  ·  2019-11-15  ·   Source: Xinhua News Agency

China reiterated on November 14 that canceling tariff hikes is an important condition for China and the United States to reach a trade agreement, noting that the degree of tariff cancelation should fully reflect the importance of a "phase one" deal.

China has repeatedly stressed that the trade war was triggered by tariff hikes and should be ended by canceling them, said Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng at a press conference.

Removal of tariff hikes is in the interests of both producers and consumers, of China and the United States, and of the world as a whole, Gao said, stressing that this does not just benefit one side.

If China and the United States reach a "phase one" deal, the degree of the tariff cancelation should fully reflect the importance of the "phase one" agreement, and the importance should be jointly assessed by the two sides, Gao said.

China and the United States are holding in-depth discussions on this issue, Gao said.

China is ready to work with the U.S. side to properly address each other's core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect to create conditions for reaching the "phase one" agreement, he said.
Related:
China, U.S. Agree to Remove Additional Tariffs Gradually
China's First Tariff Exemption Lists of U.S. Products Ease Trade Friction Impact, Firms' Burden
Four Lessons Washington Needs to Learn From Its Trade War With China
China, U.S. Agree to Jointly Create Favorable Conditions for Trade Talks
China Files Case at WTO Against U.S. Tariffs
About Us    |    Contact Us    |    Advertise with Us    |    Subscribe
Partners: China.org.cn   |   China Today   |   China Pictorial   |   People's Daily Online   |   Women of China   |   Xinhua News Agency   |   China Daily
CGTN   |   China Tibet Online   |   China Radio International   |   Beijing Today   |   gb times   |   China Job.com   |   Eastday   |   CCN
Copyright Beijing Review All rights reserved 京ICP备08005356号 京公网安备110102005860号
Print
Chinese Dictionary: